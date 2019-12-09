40 vehicles vandalized, wall graffitied in suspected East Jerusalem hate crime

Police said Monday that around 40 vehicles were vandalized in a suspected anti-Arab hate crime overnight in the Shuafat neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

The tires were slashed on around dozens of vehicles, and graffitti sprayed on walls including the phrase “When Jews are stabbed, do not stay silent.”

Police and the Israel Defense Forces have launched an investigation into the attack.

Vandalism against Palestinians and Israeli security forces are commonly referred to as “price tag” attacks, with their perpetrators claiming that they’re retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies seen as hostile to the settler movement.

On Sunday, a bus used to transport Border Police officers to a flashpoint outpost in the northern West Bank had its tires slashed and the phrase “go [join] the enemy” spray-painted on it in Hebrew.

Anti-Arab hate crimes are typically perpetrated by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank, though there have been a few incidents this year of Arab communities inside Israel also being targeted.

According to human rights organizations, investigations into the so-called price tag attacks rarely yield an arrest or indictment, leading to accusations of systemic racism against Palestinians.