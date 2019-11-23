8-year-old critically hurt in ATV crash in south

An 8-year-old boy was critically hurt Saturday after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding in flipped over.

A 19-year-old was also moderately injured in the accident, which occurred on a highway between the southern cities of Dimona and Yeruham.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service brought the two to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for treatment. Paramedics worked to resuscitate the boy and managed to regain a pulse, according to Channel 13 news.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Images from the scene of the crash showed the ATV stuck in a ditch.

Police opened an investigation into the accident and said it did not appear to involve another vehicle.