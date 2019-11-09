About 75 headstones toppled at Jewish cemetery in Nebraska
Omaha police say vandals cause over $50,000 in damage to Temple Israel Cemetery
Police say about 75 headstones have been toppled and more than $50,000 in damage caused at a Jewish cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Omaha World-Herald reported the vandalism was carried out at the Temple Israel Cemetery in northeastern Omaha.
The incident was reported to police Tuesday by the cemetery’s executive director, who said the damage was done between October 31 and Tuesday morning.
The headstones had been pushed off their bases, and many were broken. Forensic investigators from the police department went to the cemetery to take photos and document the damage.
Local authorities offered a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
We are needing assistance locating the individuals responsible for vandalizing and destroying roughly 75 headstones at…
פורסם על ידי Omaha Crime Stoppers ב- יום שישי, 8 בנובמבר 2019
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments