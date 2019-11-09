About 75 headstones toppled at Jewish cemetery in Nebraska

Police say about 75 headstones have been toppled and more than $50,000 in damage caused at a Jewish cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reported the vandalism was carried out at the Temple Israel Cemetery in northeastern Omaha.

The incident was reported to police Tuesday by the cemetery’s executive director, who said the damage was done between October 31 and Tuesday morning.

The headstones had been pushed off their bases, and many were broken. Forensic investigators from the police department went to the cemetery to take photos and document the damage.

Local authorities offered a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.