After string of violent attacks, Jewish groups to hold solidarity march in NY

Jewish groups will hold a solidarity march in New York City next week under the banner “No Hate. No Fear.”

The January 5 event comes in the wake of attacks in Monsey, Jersey City, and Brooklyn.

The march will leave from Lower Manhattan and cross the Brooklyn Bridge, followed by a rally in Columbus Park.

“In light of the ongoing and persistent attacks against our community, it’s time for us to come together and demonstrate our collective resolve,” the organizers said.

The sponsors are the UJA-Federation of New York along with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the Anti-Defamation League of New York, the American Jewish Committee of New York and the New York Board of Rabbis.

Around 250 people gathered to show solidarity with the Jewish community at a rally in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Haaretz reported. The event, whose organizers included Palestinian-American activists, was attended by controversial former Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour, who has herself been accused of anti-Semitism by some in the Jewish community.

This is what solidarity looks like. This is what I am taking with me in 2020. #SafetyInSolidarity ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CPzPj9cz2z — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 1, 2020

On Tuesday, footage of a previously unreported attack against a Hasidic Jew in Brooklyn was posted to Twitter by community activist Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, who stated that it “demonstrates that there are many unreported incidents in New York.”

Since the December 10 massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey, there have been 19 officially recorded anti-Semitic incidents in the US, including 16 in New York and New Jersey, according to the ADL’s Tracker of Anti-Semitic Incidents. Ten of those incidents have occurred in New York since December 23 and involved assaults or threatened violence.

This incident demonstrates that there are many unreported incidents in New York. The attack occurred last Tuesday and was never reported to NYPD or media. I first learned of it Sunday evening and spoke to victim Monday and obtained footage. https://t.co/zm1sWpy5Rg — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) December 31, 2019

On Saturday night, an assailant broke into the Monsey, New York, home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and used a long machete to stab guests gathered for a Hanukkah celebration. Five people were injured in the attack, which authorities have deemed a hate crime, and two remain hospitalized.

Following that incident, New York City announced that it will launch three initiatives aimed at combating anti-Semitic hate crimes, one of which involves increasing the NYPD’s presence in Jewish neighborhoods, such as Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg.