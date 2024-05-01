Apple TV and Kan delay release of ‘Tehran’ season 3 due to war

Digital platform Apple TV+ and Israel’s Kan public broadcaster have agreed to delay the release of the third season of the award-winning series “Tehran,” due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The latest season has been filmed and edited, but both Apple TV+ and Kan decided to delay its release for the time being, said a representative for Kan.

“Tehran,” created by Israeli screenwriter Moshe Zonder and “Magpie” writer Omri Shenhar, details the nail-biting missions in Tehran of Tamar Rabinyan, a fictional Mossad agent born in Iran and raised in Israel.

Zonder has long said the series deals with matters of identity and nationality, along with its ripped-from-the-headlines politics and spy stories, of particular interest after the Iranian launch of missiles and drones on April 13 toward Israel.

The thriller, created by Kan, was the first non-English-language series released on Apple’s streaming service after debuting in June 2020 in Israel.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

AppleTV+ and Kan are in contact regarding the release of the third season and haven’t yet made a decision regarding a fourth season, said the Kan representative.

Iran is a main backer of the Palestinian Hamas terror group, which started the Gaza war with its devastating October 7 onslaught. It also supports a range of proxy armies throughout the Middle East that have been attacking Israel throughout the war, chief among them Lebanon’s Hezbollah.