Arab parties said to reach deal to revive Joint List

The parties that made up the former Joint (Arab) List have reportedly reached an agreement to revive their electoral alliance for upcoming national elections.

An official announcement was expected to be made at 3:00 p.m. Saturday during a press conference in Nazareth called for by the members of the Joint List.

The Joint List — which included the Hadash, Ta’al, Ra’am and Balad parties — picked up 13 seats in the 2015 elections following its formation, making it the third largest faction in the Knesset.

However, the union split ahead of elections in April into the separate Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am-Balad lists, which won 10 seats between them.

After fresh elections were called for September 17 following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a government before the legal deadline, the Joint List sought to reconstitute the alliance but efforts to do so stalled amid disagreements between the parties over the makeup of its electoral slate.

According to Hebrew media reports, Hadash chairman Ayman Odeh will again head the Joint List, followed by Balad chief Mtanes Shihadeh, Ta’al head Ahmad Tibi and Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas. Tibi is also expected to be named faction chair.

While the other three parties consented to the agreement, Balad had reportedly not yet done so and its central committee was meeting ahead of the press conference to discuss the merger proposal.

The reported deal comes shortly before factions must submit their final slates to the Central Elections Committee and just days after Ta’al agreed to a proposal to bring back the Joint List, leaving Balad as the only one of the four Arab-majority parties not to do so.

In late June, the four parties authorized the Reconciliation Committee, a group made up of Arab academics, local leaders and other personalities, to put together the united slate on their behalf and it subsequently did so.

But Ta’al and Balad objected to its offer and demanded that the 12th slot on the slate, which it gave to Hadash, be transferred to their respective parties, a source with knowledge of the matter told The Times of Israel.

Many analysts have said the parties’ failure to revive the Joint List in the last elections led to lower Arab turnout. The Israel Democracy Institute estimated Arab turnout in April at 49.2 percent, compared to some 63.5% of Arab Israelis who cast ballots in the March 2015 national vote.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.