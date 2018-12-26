Army to test rocket siren throughout Tel Aviv metropolitan area

The army’s Homefront Command will sound a pre-planned rocket alert siren throughout the Tel Aviv metropolitan area at 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a day after Israel reportedly struck Hezbollah targets in Syria and a missile was fired from Syria into Israel.

The IDF said the siren test is part of a previously scheduled exercise, and not related to Tuesday’s events.

When the siren sounds, residents and workers in the metropolis are expected to find their nearest bomb shelters, to prepare them for a possible real rocket barrage on Israel’s commercial hub in a future war.

In case of a real emergency during the test, the siren will sound a second time, the army said. The real alert will also interrupt broadcasts on the region’s most popular radio stations, including Echo 99FM, Radio Tel Aviv 102FM, and Radio 103FM, as well as the Haredi radio stations Kol Barama and Radio Kol Hai.

Wednesday’s test siren will sound in cities, towns and kibbutzim surrounding Tel Aviv and in the Sharon region to its north. That includes Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Hod Hasharon, Ra’anana, Ramat Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Kafr Kassem, Givatayim, Or Yehuda, Oranit, Azur, Elishema, the Sheba Medical Center campus at Tel Hashomer, Beit Berl, Givat Hen, Givat Shmuel, Jaljulia, Glil Yam, Gan Haim, Ganei Am, Ganei Tikva, Hakfar Hayarok, Hagor, Havat Shalem, Horashim, Yahud, Yarhiv, Yarkona, Kfar Azar, Kfar Bara, Kfar Malal, Kfar Shmaryahu, Mikve Israel, Matan, Neve Efraim, Neve Ef’al, Neve Yemin, Neve Yerek, Nirit, Nir Eliyahu, Savion, Adanim, Tzofit, Kiryat Ono, Ramat Ef’al, Ramot Hashavim, Ramat Pinkas, Sde Verburg and Sdey Hemed.

Citing a US Defense Department source on Wednesday morning, Newsweek reported that the alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria Tuesday night hit several senior Hezbollah officials as they boarded a plane bound for Iran.

The unnamed source told the magazine he had received the information from top Israeli military brass.

He said strategic Iranian munitions were also targeted, including advanced GPS components for precision weaponry.

Syrian state media said the strikes, beginning at about 10 p.m., were carried out from Lebanon and claimed a number of targets were intercepted. It said its own air defenses had opened fire on “enemy targets,” shooting them down.

There were no reports in Israel of downed planes or any casualties or damage to Israeli forces.

Syrian TV quoted a military source saying weapons warehouses were hit and three Syrian soldiers wounded.

Israel said it had deployed air defenses against a missile fired from Syria as Damascus attempted to repel the alleged airstrikes.

The IDF said there was no damage or injuries from the missile fired into Israel from Syria.

“An IDF aerial defense system activated in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria,” the army said in a statement.

It did not say where or even if the missile was successfully intercepted.