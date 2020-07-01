As annexation start date comes and goes, Netanyahu presses on with US talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue to discuss a possible annexation of parts of the West Bank with the US administration, his office said in a statement Wednesday, the target day the premier had set to begin the contentious process.

At the same time, Netanyahu convened top Israeli security brass, including National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat on Wednesday, to discuss the issue, the statement said.

“In the coming days there will be additional discussions,” it added.

The statement came amid uncertainty over whether Israel will ultimately follow through on the explosive annexation initiative, which has drawn fierce condemnations from some of Israel’s closest allies.

Earlier, Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Ofir Akunis confirmed to Army Radio that the annexation process would not begin on Wednesday, saying that officials were still working out the final details with their American counterparts. He said he expected the annexation to take place later in July.

“Coordination with the American administration is not something that can be dismissed,” said Akunis who under the unity government deal is expected to become minister for regional cooperation at the end of the year.

Netanyahu had aimed to start the process by July 1, saying he wanted to begin annexing West Bank territory in line with US President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan. The plan, unveiled in January, envisions bringing some 30 percent of the territory under permanent Israeli control, while giving the Palestinians limited autonomy in carved-up pockets of the remaining land.

But Netanyahu’s unilateral annexation project has come under stiff international criticism. The United Nations, European Union and key Arab countries have all said Israel’s annexation would violate international law and undermine the already diminished prospects of establishing a viable independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. Even close allies, like Britain, have opposed it.

The Palestinians, who seek all of the West Bank as part of a future state, have rejected the Trump plan.

While building scores of settlements that are now home to nearly 500,000 Israelis, Israel has never tried to annex West Bank territory before, saying the area is “disputed” and that its final status should be settled through negotiations.

Netanyahu has defended his annexation plan on both security and religious grounds and says the friendly Trump administration has provided a rare opportunity to redraw Israel’s borders. He is eager to move forward before November’s US presidential election, especially with Trump’s reelection prospects in question, and made sure that the coalition agreement for his new government included the July 1 date for him to introduce a plan to parliament.

The coalition deal, however, also specifies that agreement must “be reached with the United States on the application of sovereignty,” and US officials held a series of meetings at the White House last week without publishing any decision on the matter.

Beyond international opposition, Netanyahu has encountered resistance from his Blue and White governing partners. Blue and White’s leader, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, this week said Wednesday’s target date was not “sacred” and suggested that annexation can wait while the government grapples with Israel’s coronavirus crisis.

US officials have indicated they do not want to move forward with a plan unless the two Israeli leaders are in agreement. Hebrew media reported Tuesday that Israel is seeking changes in a proposed US map for annexation, and that American officials are demanding an Israeli gesture to the Palestinians as compensation for any annexation that takes place.