At least 15 people injured as bus overturns in Galilee
One 18-year-old female moderately injured, the rest lightly wounded after vehicle skids into ditch
At least 15 people were injured Saturday night when a bus skidded of a road in the country’s north and overturned into a ditch, according to preliminary reports.
Most of the passengers suffered light wounds only, but one 18-year-old female was moderately injured.
The accident occurred near the Kabri intersection in the Western Galilee.
Earlier in the day five people were wounded in an accident in the town of Tira in northern Israel.
read more:
comments