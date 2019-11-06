Attacker stabs foreigners at popular Jordanian tourist site
3 Mexican tourists, tour guide and police officer injured in knifing, taken to the hospital; assailant arrested
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian officials said an attacker stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide on Wednesday at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan.
The wounded were taken to a hospital and the attacker was arrested.
The incident occurred at the ancient city of Jerash. The Public Security directorate said the attacker also stabbed a policeman who tried to stop him.
There were no further details, but the al-Ghad newspaper said the tourists were Mexican and suffered serious wounds.
An amateur video from the scene showed a woman lying motionless on the ground as someone pressed a towel on her back, with blood splattered on the ground around her. A man sat nearby with an apparent wound to his leg.
