Attacker stabs foreigners at popular Jordanian tourist site
3 Mexican tourists, tour guide and police officer injured in knifing, taken to the hospital; assailant arrested

By AP Today, 1:03 pm
Illustrative: Tourists walk through the main street, the South Cardo, in the well preserved Ancient Roman city of Gerasa, in the city of Jerash, Jordan, November 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian officials said an attacker stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide on Wednesday at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan.

The wounded were taken to a hospital and the attacker was arrested.

The incident occurred at the ancient city of Jerash. The Public Security directorate said the attacker also stabbed a policeman who tried to stop him.

There were no further details, but the al-Ghad newspaper said the tourists were Mexican and suffered serious wounds.

An amateur video from the scene showed a woman lying motionless on the ground as someone pressed a towel on her back, with blood splattered on the ground around her. A man sat nearby with an apparent wound to his leg.

