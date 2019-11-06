Attacker stabs foreigners at popular Jordanian tourist site

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian officials said an attacker stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide on Wednesday at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan.

The wounded were taken to a hospital and the attacker was arrested.

The incident occurred at the ancient city of Jerash. The Public Security directorate said the attacker also stabbed a policeman who tried to stop him.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

There were no further details, but the al-Ghad newspaper said the tourists were Mexican and suffered serious wounds.

An amateur video from the scene showed a woman lying motionless on the ground as someone pressed a towel on her back, with blood splattered on the ground around her. A man sat nearby with an apparent wound to his leg.