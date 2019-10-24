Baby filmed playing with loaded gun; father charged with arms trafficking

A man from northern Israel was charged over weapons trafficking and possession of illegal arms, as footage discovered on his personal cellphone during the investigation showed his 18-month-old son playing in his crib with a loaded gun.

The man, a resident of the Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm, was arrested last month over suspicions he was illegally selling weapons, according to Hebrew media reports on Thursday.

During their investigation, officers were shocked to find clips saved on the suspect’s phone of his baby son holding a loaded Glock, with photographs also showing bullets strewn alongside him in his crib.

The man, who was not named, was recently indicted on a series of weapons smuggling and possession charges, as well as endangering his son, in a charge sheet described by police as “serious.”

A lawyer for the suspect said the gun was fake.

“My client denies all that is attributed to him in the indictment,” an attorney told Channel 13.

Earlier this month, a man in Umm al-Fahm was shot dead, bringing the murder toll in Israel’s Arab community to 75 since the beginning of this year.

A recent increase in killings and violent crime in Arab localities has sparked strikes and large protests. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence in their communities — from family feuds and mafia turf wars to domestic violence and so-called honor killings.

Another mass protest is planned for October 27, outside police headquarters in Ramle. Organizers also plan to set up protest tents outside government offices in the capital.