Blogger sorry for photo of rubber duck on Auschwitz tracks
Auschwitz Memorial had called out @atuk.apil over image posted to Instagram
A travel blogger has apologized after posting a photo on his Instagram account of a rubber duck on the iconic tracks outside of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
The blogger, who goes by the Instagram handle @atuk.apil and writes in Spanish, has taken photos of the rubber duck in front of other sites, including Buckingham Palace, the Colosseum, Red Square, and Mount Vesuvius. The account has around 3,400 followers.
The Auschwitz photo was posted on Wednesday and reported by Fox News over the weekend. The image of the former Nazi death camp has since been taken down.
The Auschwitz Memorial in Poland called the blogger out in a tweet on Wednesday.
What if someone who travels with a rubber duck & uses it as an artistic Instagram convention arrives at @AuschwitzMuseum?
Is the rubber duck in front of the Gate of Death disrespectful – even unintentionally? Or is it a side effect of the visual world we should accept/ignore? pic.twitter.com/RVqqVPL9CH
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 6, 2019
“What if someone who travels with a rubber duck & uses it as an artistic Instagram convention arrives at @AuschwitzMuseum? Is the rubber duck in front of the Gate of Death disrespectful – even unintentionally? Or is it a side effect of the visual world we should accept/ignore?” the memorial wrote on Twitter.
On Thursday, the memorial shared an apology it said came from the blogger.
We kept the author informed about this discussion. The image has already been removed. The apology followed. pic.twitter.com/sZC2UnDbxl
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 7, 2019
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments