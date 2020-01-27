Body of missing Israeli hiker found in New Zealand river

The body of an Israeli tourist was found in a New Zealand waterway on Monday, ending the search for the 24-year-old man who was swept away.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that the body of an Israeli national had been found in the Whanganui River.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the man’s body was located by a team of local divers.

The man’s family has been notified and the Foreign Ministry said it was assisting in returning the body to Israel for burial.

New Zealand police said the hiker’s body will be taken to the coroner for an investigation into the cause of death, Kan reported.