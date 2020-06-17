Boris Johnson’s car hit in minor crash; no injuries reported

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a minor car crash on Wednesday after a protester ran in front of his vehicle as it left parliament.

Footage posted on social media showed a man running toward the silver Jaguar as it drove out of the gates of Parliament accompanied by a police motorcycle outrider and a Range Rover support vehicle.

Johnson’s car braked suddenly and was hit from behind by the Range Rover, sustaining a large dent. It paused for a moment before the motorcade moved on.

The prime minister’s office confirmed Johnson was in the car and said there were no reports of any injuries.

Security vehicle runs into Boris car pic.twitter.com/7gAiajo53U — Ringo Lennon (@Ringo_Lennon123) June 17, 2020

The protester was knocked to the ground in the incident and was immediately detained by police.

Several groups were protesting outside parliament in small numbers on Wednesday, including anti-Brexit and pro-Kurdish groups. Johnson was returning to his office at 10 Downing St. from his weekly question-and-answer session with lawmakers when the crash happened.