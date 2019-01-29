Breaking political silence, Gantz indicates he won’t serve under indicted PM

Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz officially kicked off his nascent political career Tuesday, vowing to unite the country, end the “kingship” of the current prime minister and rejecting the idea of Benjamin Netanyahu continuing to lead if indicted.

Speaking before a boisterous crowd in election campaign for his Israel Resilience party Tuesday evening, Gantz laid out his political views after a long-held silence and announced an electoral alliance with fellow former head of the military Moshe Ya’alon.

Gantz laid out a laundry list of stances from backing settlement blocs to striving for peace.

While not ruling out sitting in a government under Netanyahu, he made clear he would not back him continuing to serve as prime minister should an indictment be filed.

“The idea that a prime minister can serve who has an indictment against him seems ridiculous to me. It won’t happen,” he said.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit expected to announce whether he will indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges ahead of elections on April 9, pending a hearing. It could be several months until actual charges are filed, if at all, and Gantz’s statement left open the door for joining a government led by Netanyahu in the interim.

Without directly naming the prime minister, Gantz laid into the prime minister and his allies over their criticism of law enforcement and media, while vowing he would bring a different style of leadership.

“My government will have statesmanship, not kingship,” he said, in apparent reference to Netanyahu’s moniker as King Bibi.

“In the government there won’t be wild attacks on the chief of staff, head of police and attorney general,” Gantz said.

“There won’t be incitement against the judiciary, cultural institutions and the media. We won’t incite hatred against half a nation on the right or half a nation on the left. The days when bereaved families are used for political purposes are over,” he added.

He “thanked Netanyahu” for his time as prime minister. “We’ll take it from here,” he quipped.

Gantz is seen as the strongest challenger to Netanyahu in years, with surveys showing many Israelis see him as suitable prime minister, and polls positioning him as a possible leader of a center-left bloc.

Gantz pointed to his long military career as his qualifications to lead Israel and said he would pursue a defense policy of action, not talk.

“In the hard Middle East around us, no one pities the weak, and only the strong survive,” he said, repeating one of his campaign slogans.

He also said Israel would not stand by in the face of a threat to its sovereignty by Iran and its proxies.

“The heads of the terror groups must know that Ahmed Jabari wasn’t the first and doesn’t have to be the last,” he said, referring to the former head of Hamas’ military wing who was killed by Israel in Gaza during Gantz’s tenure as IDF chief.

Gantz stressed, however, that he would work to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

“I know that we need something different, we can have something different. A government I lead will seek peace and won’t miss an opportunity for a regional change,” he said.

But if such an opportunity does not appear, Gantz said, “we will create a new reality.”

“We will fortify Israel’s position as a democratic state, strengthen the settlement blocs and Golan [Heights], where we won’t leave ever. The Jordan Valley will be our border, but we won’t let millions of Palestinians living beyond the fence to endanger our identity as a Jewish state,” he said.

At the end of his remarks, Gantz formally announced the establishment of a political alliance with Ya’alon, who was defense minister for part of the time he was chief of staff.

“Bogie Ya’alon is a security man, an ethical person. He was once my commander, my boss. From now, he’s a central partner on this path. Together, we have placed the less important things on the side, and put Israel before anything else,” he said, adding he hoped there would be more alliances to come.

Ya’alon, for his part, said the two would work to “put the country back on track.”