British PM contenders slam Trump tweets, but won’t call them racist
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt both condemn comments by president against Democratic lawmakers, joining outgoing prime minister May

By AP Today, 1:40 am 0 Edit
Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson gestures during a leadership campaign visit to a nursery in Braintree, southeast England on July 13, 2019. (NEIL HALL / POOL / AFP)
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May and the two men competing to succeed her condemned US President Donald Trump’s berating of four female lawmakers of color but stopped short Monday of calling his remarks racist.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the liberal Democrats should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from. All four are American citizens and three were born in the United States.

May, who is set to step down next week following her resignation over Brexit, thinks “the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable,” spokesman James Slack said.

Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the two politicians in the runoff to replace May as Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister, agreed.

Johnson said Trump’s remarks were “totally unacceptable in a modern multiracial country.”

“If you are the leader of a great multiracial, multicultural society, you simply cannot use that kind of language about sending people back to where they came from,” he said during a debate with Hunt.

His political rival echoed the sentiment.

“I have three half-Chinese children,” said Hunt, whose wife is Chinese. “And if anyone ever said to them, ‘Go back to China,’ I would be utterly appalled.”

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing street in London, March 14, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

But Hunt — who as foreign secretary is Britain’s top diplomat — balked when asked whether he would call Trump’s comments racist, instead noting that the United States is Britain’s closest ally.

“It is not going to help the situation to use that kind of language about the president of the United States,” he said

Johnson declined to answer when he also was asked if Trump’s words were racist.

The comments come at a testy time for UK-US relations. The trans-Atlantic relationship has been rattled in the last two weeks by the Mail on Sunday newspaper’s publication of leaked diplomatic cables from Britain’s ambassador in Washington criticizing the Trump administration.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump walk through the Quadrangle of the Foreign Office for a joint press conference in central London, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Trump responded by calling Ambassador Kim Darroch “very stupid” on Twitter and cold-shouldering him. Darroch resigned, saying he could no longer do his job.

Trump defended his tweets about the congresswomen, taking to Twitter again Monday to demand apologies from the four Democrats and claiming “so many people are angry at them and & their horrible & disgusting actions.”

