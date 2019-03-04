California high school students make swastika out of beer cups

Students from two southern California high schools have posted photos on social media showing a “heil Hitler” salute over a swastika made out of beer cups.

The students and alumni from Newport Harbor High School and Costa Mesa High School posted photos on Snapchat of what appears to be a drinking game at an off-campus party, CBS LA reported.

The people in the photo are current students or recent graduates, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials sent a letter to parents on Sunday.

“We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-Semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking,” the letter said. “While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all their forms.”

“We remain focused on educating students on all aspects of life’s challenges and are committed to holding students accountable, educating them on the consequences of their choices, and the impact these actions have on our schools and community at large,” the district also said.

School and school district officials met on Sunday to discuss the incident.

One student told the LA Times that some of her Jewish friends felt threatened by the incident.

In August 2017, a student from a private high school in Atlanta was expelled and four others were suspended, after a photo on social media showed them playing the same game, called “Jews vs. Nazis Beer Pong.”