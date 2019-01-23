Chelsea Clinton announces pregnancy

NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton has announced her family is expanding.

The 38-year-old former first daughter tweeted Tuesday that she and her husband Marc are expecting another child in the summer.

The couple has a daughter Charlotte born in 2014 and a son Aidan born in 2016.

In a reply to congratulations on Twitter, Clinton said Hillary and Bill are thrilled.

Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Marc Mezvinsky, who is Jewish, were married in 2010 under a traditional huppah, or wedding canopy, and recited the traditional sheva brachot, or seven wedding blessings. A rabbi and a Methodist minister officiated at the wedding. The couple signed a ketubah, or Jewish marriage contract.

They live in New York.

Clinton is writing another children’s book to accompany the two she’s already published. The picture book about endangered animals is slated for an April release.

TOI Staff contributed to this report