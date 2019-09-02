Cleveland Browns cut Jewish placekicker Greg Joseph
Joseph released from team on waivers after losing kicking competition to rookie, may still be picked up by another NFL team
The Cleveland Browns have cut Jewish placekicker Greg Joseph.
Joseph was cut on Saturday after spending nearly a year with the team. He was released on waivers, which means another National Football League team has the opportunity to pick him up.
The team had to trim its roster ahead of its first regular season game against the Tennessee Titans on September 8. Joseph lost the spot to rookie Austin Seibert after a training camp competition.
Joseph, 25, was picked up by the Browns last summer when he was cut by the Miami Dolphins after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic University.
He played football and soccer at the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.
