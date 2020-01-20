Cousins believed to have jumped to their deaths from Jerusalem building – report

Two women, cousins, deliberately jumped to their deaths from a tall building in Jerusalem police believe, Channel 12 television news reported Monday.

The report named them as Hani Solish, 19 from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom medics found their bodies early in the morning at the foot of a tall industrial building on Beit Hadfus street in the Givat Shaul neighborhood.

Both came from families in the ultra-Orthodox Chabad community and one of the two recently began to draw away from religious life, the report said.

On Sunday, they had met up at their grandmother’s home in the capital’s Ramot neighborhood, as they would occasionally do, and from there apparently headed to Givat Shaul.

An eyewitness said he heard a scream from the two women at around two in the morning, Channel 12 reported.

“When we reached the site, we found two young women in their 20s unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse,” medics said. “They were suffering from massive trauma. We carried out medical checks and were forced to declare them both dead.”