Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute

LONDON — Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has denied making a Nazi salute in a photograph posted online by teammate Max Meyer, saying he was waving with one hand and using the other over his mouth as he shouted.

Hennessey was near the back of the table during a team dinner in an image posted Saturday by German midfielder Meyer on an Instagram story, which disappears after 24 hours.

In response to scrutiny of his gesture Sunday, Hennessey wrote in social media posts: “I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.”

The Wales intentional added: “It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.”

“I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental,” he said.

Crystal Palace, a South London-based Premier League club, beat Grimsby Town 1-0 in an FA Cup game on Saturday.