Daily Briefing Feb. 5: Day 122 – Could the war in Gaza be basically over?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 122 of the war. Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein was in Israel this weekend for talks with Israeli officials on a developing framework to push Lebanese terror group Hezbollah away from Israel’s northern border amid roiling tensions and daily exchanges of fire. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also meant to arrive. Is there a real potential for a deal?

Israel’s stated goals for the war against Hamas in Gaza have long been to topple the terror regime and to bring back the hostages. Would a pause in fighting for the release of the hostages undermine the goal of defanging Hamas?

According to The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman, US President Joe Biden’s administration is homing in on a new doctrine involving an unprecedented push to immediately advance the creation of a demilitarized but viable Palestinian state. But would either the Palestinians or the Israelis be on board?

For the latest updates, please look at The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Live blog February 5, 2024

In Israel, US envoy said to report progress in talks to remove Hezbollah from border

A hostage deal would put goal of toppling Hamas at risk — but not out of reach

Biden said set to make push for demilitarized Palestinian state as part of new doctrine

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the previous Daily Briefing episode: