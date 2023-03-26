Join our Community
Daily Briefing Mar 26: Netanyahu vs his defense minister on judicial overhaul pause

Editor David Horovitz unravels watershed remarks by Yoav Gallant and the prime minister; military reporter Emanuel Fabian updates us on reservists’ protests and Huwara shooting

By ToI Staff 26 March 2023, 1:30 pm

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Editor David Horovitz and military correspondent Emanuel Fabian join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in today’s episode.

Yesterday, two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drive-by shooting attack in the flashpoint northern West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara, where brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were killed on February 26. Fabian updates us on the soldiers’ health and a further incident following that attack.

Last night, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delivered explosive remarks in support of pausing the overhaul legislative package as hundreds of thousands of protesters attended rallies across the nation. What has been the fallout so far?

Just ahead of flying to London, on Thursday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech in which, among other topics, he announced that he no longer will restrain himself from interfering in the process. Horovitz weighs in.

Finally, Ramadan began this weekend. What special measures are in place to ensure peaceful prayer on the Temple Mount?

Discussed articles include:

IDF: Two soldiers wounded in shooting in West Bank town of Huwara

Hundreds of thousands join nationwide protests, with key overhaul law about to pass

With dire public warning, Gallant tries to compel Netanyahu to put state before self

Full text of Gallant’s call to pause judicial overhaul over danger to state security

PM said to mull firing dissenting defense chief Gallant, tapping Dichter instead

Gallant calls to pause judicial overhaul, citing ‘tangible danger’ to state security

200 more pilots to skip weekly training flight over PM’s refusal to halt overhaul

Netanyahu crushes a potential mini-revolt, insists on politicizing the judiciary

Jerusalem security forces on alert as tens of thousands at 1st Friday Ramadan prayers

