Daily Briefing May 11, Day 218: IDF expands Rafah operation, US okay with it so far

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 218 of the war with Hamas. Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman and legal reporter Jeremy Sharon join host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

Berman discusses the expansion of the targeted, moderate operation in Rafah, the US reactions to the operation so far and what that means for US-Israel relations.

He also updates on what’s happening with talks for a hostage deal and ceasefire, as well as the release of a Hamas propaganda video of hostage Nadav Popplewell, which Berman believes is meant to put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sharon reviews an interview with the past president of the International Court of Justice and her comments about the “plausibility” term with regard to the court case on whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

