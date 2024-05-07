Daily Briefing May 7: Day 214 – Has the IDF crossed the Rubicon into Rafah?
Zman Yisrael editor Biranit Goren on the significance of the operation in Gaza’s southernmost city, even as hostage talks continue; Canaan Lidor reports from March of the Living
It is day 214 of the war with Hamas. Zman Yisrael editor Biranit Goren and Diaspora reporter Canaan Lidor join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.
The Israeli military confirmed that its 401st Armored Brigade captured the Gazan side of Rafah Crossing on the Egyptian border this morning. Israel is now in control of all above-ground crossings into Gaza. The crossing was captured amid a “pinpoint operation” against Hamas in “limited areas of eastern Rafah,” the IDF said. Goren weighs in on whether this is a one-and-done operation or the start of the much-talked-about Rafah op.
The New York Times reported this morning that Hamas intends to include the remains of several dead hostages among the 33 captives it says it will release in the first phase of a hostage and truce deal it proposed. Israel has previously insisted that the first stage include only living hostages and had reduced its demand from 40 hostages. After Hamas said yesterday it had accepted a deal put forward by mediators, Israel stated that what Hamas put forward was significantly different from what Israel had agreed to.
Where does this leave us?
Lidor has reported from the annual March of the Living in Auschwitz for many years. He talks about why this’s event year, in the shadow of the October 7 massacre by Hamas, felt so different.
Discussed articles include:
Army announces two reserves troops killed in Hezbollah drone attack Monday
Hamas claims to accept ceasefire, hostage deal; Israel: This isn’t what we agreed to
Specifics of a deal Hamas says it accepts, and that Israel says does not meet its terms
Protesters block roads to demand Israel accept ceasefire-hostage deal, halt Rafah push
At Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors scarred by October 7 march in a show of resilience
At Auschwitz march, participants rally around concern over hostages and antisemitism
THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel
THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown
