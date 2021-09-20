Daily Briefing Sept. 20 – A finale to the Gilboa Prison jailbreak fiasco

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Today’s guests are military correspondent Judah Ari Gross and environmental reporter Sue Surkes, with host Jessica Steinberg.

Gross speaks about his analysis of the recapture of the final two of the six security prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa prison two weeks ago, looking at some of the blunders, methods and tactics used.

Surkes discusses the toll of climate change on Israel’s health system and her interview of a university student activist who went on a hunger strike and vigil outside President Isaac Herzog’s official residence in Jerusalem, hoping to raise public awareness regarding the climate emergency.

Surkes also reported on a nature reserve in southern Israel that was subject to a massive oil leak seven years ago and hasn’t yet recovered, shedding light on similar disasters and decisions being made for future oil transmissions.

Discussed articles include:

Bloodless, efficient recapture of 6 fugitives won’t obscure the jailbreak fiasco

Heatwaves already causing more deaths, hospitalizations — researchers

Activist goes on hunger strike to press president on climate crisis

Study: Ecosystem could collapse at nature reserve hit by oil spill 7 years ago

