Deadly weekend on roads continues with woman killed in crash between car, bus

A woman was killed in a collision in the north of the country on Saturday morning, the fifth fatality this weekend, a day after four Israelis were killed Friday in traffic accidents across the country, including two teenagers struck by cars while riding electric vehicles.

The crash took place at I’billin Junction and investigators arrived on the scene to gather evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The woman, who was driving the car, was said to be in her 30s.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Friday in the southern coastal city of Ashdod, a 15-year-old boy on an electric scooter was hit by a car. He was taken in serious condition by Magen David Adom paramedics to the city’s Assuta hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier, a 14-year-old was critically injured after being struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle on Route 8544 in northern Israel, between the towns of Deir al-Asad and Kibbutz Tuval. The teenager, Khaled Ahmed Dabbah of Deir al-Asad, was taken to a hospital in the city of Nahariya and later declared dead.

In Jerusalem, a 30-year-old died when his motorcycle collided with a car. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said three people were brought to Shaare Zedek Medical Center with light injuries, two of whom were children. The motorcyclist was named by Channel 12 news as Islam Afana of East Jerusalem’s Sur Baher neighborhood.

The three deaths came after a 25-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in the morning on the Ayalon Highway in central Israel. According to reports, the man got out of his car just after the Kfar Shmaryahu exit near Herzliya to check a problem with his engine, when he was struck by another vehicle. Reports said the driver fled the scene and that police have opened an investigation into the fatal incident.

Three people were injured in the Herzliya area Friday night when a car fleeing from police hit five other vehicles on a major highway. Police were searching for the suspects, who managed to escape on foot.

A woman, aged around 30, was moderately wounded, while two other people suffered light injuries.

Police said officers had tailed the vehicle on the Ayalon Highway after it was observed driving in an odd fashion, whereupon it accelerated and began driving recklessly in an attempt to escape, ignoring police orders to stop. It then hit the other cars.

The victims were rushed to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center.

The suspects proceeded to flee on foot and police were searching for them in the area.

Saturday’s death brought the number of Israelis killed in traffic accidents this year to 271, according to data from the National Road Safety Authority, 34 more than at the same time last year.

Last Saturday a pregnant woman and her teen daughter were killed in an accident on Route 6 when their car hit the safety rail alongside and then bounced back onto the road, where it was hit by a second vehicle. The woman’s baby was delivered by medics in critical condition in an emergency procedure, and died a few days later as well.