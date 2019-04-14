Deputy Knesset secretary suspended over assault suspicion

An official in the Knesset was suspended on Sunday for two weeks, after a criminal investigation was initiated against him on suspicion of attacking a helpless person, a spokesperson for the parliament said in a statement.

According to the brief statement, Knesset director general Albert Saharovich ordered the “urgent” suspension of Nazem Bader, the deputy Knesset secretary.

The statement said no details on the criminal case or the investigation could be disclosed in order to refrain from obstructing justice.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“However, in light of the opening of an investigation on suspicion of such a grave offense, and in order to prevent harm to the image of the Knesset and the entire public service, the employee’s immediate suspension for a period of 14 days is necessary,” the statement said.