Don’t miss Benny Gantz, our next ToI election interviewee, in Tel Aviv Tuesday
Countdown to April 9

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel’s Beersheba debate is on Monday, and our final debate, in Tel Aviv, is on Thursday

By TOI staff Today, 8:45 pm 0 Edit
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz holds a press conference in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the Gaza border in southern Israel on March 15, 2019. (Flash90)
The next in The Times of Israel’s series of English-language events counting down to April 9’s elections is a one-on-one interview with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday, April 2.

Gantz will be interviewed by ToI’s editor David Horovitz at 7.30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dan Panorama Hotel, 10 Kaufman Street, Tel Aviv. Register here.

There’ll be lots of time for audience Q&A.

This event is co-sponsored by the Tel Aviv International Salon & Konrad Adenaur Stiftung.

On Monday, April 1, meanwhile, we’ll be holding the third of our four pre-election debates, in Beersheba.

The Beersheba debate will be moderated by ToI’s political analyst Haviv Rettig Gur. Co-sponsored with the AACI, this event, which begins at 7 p.m., takes place at the Kreitman Building at Ben Gurion University. No registration needed. Full details here.

ToI Election Collage

On April 4, we’re holding our fourth and final pre-election debate, also co-sponsored with the AACI, at Beit Daniel, 62 Bnei Dan Street, in Tel Aviv, starting at 7 p.m. and moderated by ToI’s editor Horovitz.

Tickets are NIS 10 at the door. Full details here.

The Times of Israel Election Debate 2019

Previously in our one-on-one series, on February 12, we hosted Ayelet Shaked of the New Right, at a packed Hangar 11. Read our report here.

Times of Israel editor-in-chief David Horovitz (right) interviews Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked in Tel Aviv on February 12, 2019. (Times of Israel staff)

On February 21, we hosted Mossi Raz of Meretz (filling in at the last moment for party leader Tamar Zandberg, who was unsuccessfully negotiating a possible merger with Labor), at Urban Place. Read our report here.

Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid. (Yesh Atid, courtesy)

On March 6, we hosted Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid/Blue and White before a standing-room only crowd of 500 at ZOA House. Read our report here.

Times of Israel Jewish World editor, Amanda Borschel-Dan, left, interviews Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, at an English-language event in Tel Aviv co-hosted by The Times of Israel and the Tel Aviv International Salon, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Yaakov Schwartz/Times of Israel)

On March 17, we hosted Yuli Edelstein, winner of the recent Likud party primaries and Knesset speaker. Read our report here.

Zehut party chairman Mosh Feiglin (R) is interviewed by TOI political correspondent Raoul Wootliff in Tel Aviv on March 23, 2019. (Jacob Magid/Times of Israel)

We hosted Moshe Feiglin at Ichud Olam on March 23. Read our report here.

We hosted New Right co-leader Naftali Bennett at Ichud Olam on March 27. Read our report here.

The Times of Israel’s Jewish World editor Amanda Borschel-Dan introduces Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett, left, at an English-language event, March 27, 2019. (Yaakov Schwartz/ Times of Israel)

And we hosted Labor chief Avi Gabbay on March 31.

Labor Party chairman Avi Gabbay speaks at a cultural event in Netanya, January 12, 2019. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is the market leader and fastest-growing Israel news site in the English-speaking world. Founded in 2012, based in Jerusalem, it now has over four million monthly readers and over 20 million monthly page views. Nonpartisan and independent, it covers Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, publishes editions in French, Arabic and Persian, and maintains a vibrant, diverse and resonant blogs section. It also provides the internet platform used by its growing number of partners among the world’s leading Jewish newspapers.

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. The nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging and thought-provoking nonpartisan platform for the Tel Aviv young professional community. With an increasing number of motivated young adults from around the globe choosing to make Tel Aviv their home, the Salon provides a unique forum to learn, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, economics, society, and culture with a diverse range of engaging decision makers and leading influencers. “The Salons are politically unaffiliated and as such do not support any specific candidate or political party,” notes founder Jay Shultz. “That being said, we are passionate about Zionist activism, and championing our community of 60,000+ young leaders to get their hands dirty in the party of their choice to continue the pioneering spirit in building the State of Israel.”

AACI, the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel, is a nonprofit organization of American and Canadian Jews who have immigrated to Israel. A resource center for Israel’s English-speaking population, AACI assists its members with all facets of aliyah and absorption into Israeli society, and has five branches throughout the country that offer absorption counseling services and social and cultural programs.

