Driver stranded on car roof rescued from flash flood near Jerusalem

Two men were rescued Thursday after they were trapped by flooding in the Arazim valley outside Jerusalem.

One of the men was trapped on the roof of his car before he was dramatically saved when rescuers waded into the rushing water and threw him a life preserver attached to a rope, captured on live TV.

One of the men was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was undergoing treatment for hypothermia and was said to be in moderate condition.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The rescue came a day after it was reported that prosecutors were expected to charge the former head of the Bnei Zion pre-military academy and a former counselor at the institution over their involvement in a desert hike last year in which 10 teenagers were swept to their deaths by a flash flood.