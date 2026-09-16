Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns ‘heinous’ Houthi attack on Mecca

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns the Houthis’ “heinous” attack on Islam’s holy city Mecca, which the rebel group has denied.

“The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns the heinous attacks carried out by the Houthi group against the city of Makkah and the Madinah region, as well as its ongoing aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the OIC says in a statement posted on X.