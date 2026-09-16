Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Five reportedly killed, dozens missing in Gaza building collapse

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 6:39 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defense rescue service says five people were killed when a six-story building collapsed in Gaza City overnight.

According to the statement, dozens more people are missing at the site.

It is unclear what caused the building to collapse, though it may have been struck previously, potentially weakening its structural integrity. There have been previous cases during the Israel-Hamas war of buildings collapsing after sustaining damage in strikes.

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