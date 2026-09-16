Five reportedly killed, dozens missing in Gaza building collapse

Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defense rescue service says five people were killed when a six-story building collapsed in Gaza City overnight.

According to the statement, dozens more people are missing at the site.

It is unclear what caused the building to collapse, though it may have been struck previously, potentially weakening its structural integrity. There have been previous cases during the Israel-Hamas war of buildings collapsing after sustaining damage in strikes.

The Al-Saada building in western Gaza has collapsed.

Crying for help can be heard from beneath the building. pic.twitter.com/Ct0VHYjuci — dr. mohammed hamad – Gaza (@Medo198518) September 15, 2026