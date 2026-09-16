US issues advisory to ‘reconsider travel’ to Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
The United States embassy issues an advisory to “reconsider travel” to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh issued alerts in Mecca and other areas amid Houthi attacks.
The advisory warns of the “risk of Iranian drone and missle targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws regarding social media activity,” adding “Do Not Travel to the Yemen border due to threat of terrorism.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here