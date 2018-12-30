Driver who crashed onto German airport runway tests positive for drugs

BERLIN — Airport traffic resumed at Hanover airport on Saturday after being suspended when a car crashed through a barrier onto the runway, police said.

“A security incident occurred at Hanover airport around 15h40 (14H40 GMT). A man broke through a barrier in a car which went onto the runway,” Hanover police said on Twitter.

The driver of the vehicle, a European man aged around 20, was quickly arrested and tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines, Hanover police said.

The car, registered in Poland, had been searched but no weapons were found, a police spokesman told the German news agency dpa.

Part of terminal A was closed but the two other terminals were open, police said.

Incoming flights were diverted to other airports.

By roughly 8 p.m., however, the airport’s operations had returned to normal.