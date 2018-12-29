Flights suspended at German airport after car crashes onto runway
search
home page

Flights suspended at German airport after car crashes onto runway

Man arrested in Hanover after breaking through barrier, police investigating his motives

By AFP Today, 8:56 pm 0 Edit
An armed police officer patrols at the airport in Hanover on December 29, 2018 after a security incident results in flight operations been suspended (Clemens Heidrich / dpa / AFP)
An armed police officer patrols at the airport in Hanover on December 29, 2018 after a security incident results in flight operations been suspended (Clemens Heidrich / dpa / AFP)

BERLIN — Airport traffic was suspended at Hanover airport on Saturday after a car crashed through a barrier onto the runway, police said.

“A security incident occurred at Hanover airport around 15h40 (14H40 GMT). A man broke through a barrier in a car which went onto the runway,” Hanover police said on Twitter.

The man, whose car was registered in Poland, was quickly arrested and is being questioned.

Check-in for some flights remained suspended as of 1830 GMT while police investigated.

Part of terminal A was closed but the two other terminals were open, police told German news agency DPA.

Incoming flights were being diverted to other airports.

read more:
comments