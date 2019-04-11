Druze officer appointed military secretary to President Rivlin

The Israel Defense Forces announced Thursday that Col. Ala Abu Rukon is to be appointed military secretary to President Reuven Rivlin.

Abu Rukon, 47, is currently serving as the IDF military attache in China. The resident of the predominantly Druze town of Usfiya near Haifa will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

His appointment was approved by Rivlin together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, as well as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“He is an impressive and professional addition to the team of advisers at the President’s Residence,” Rivlin said in an official statement. “I am confident that his experience and skills will further deepen the strong ties with the IDF and the whole security establishment.”

Abu Rukon will replace Brig. Gen. Boaz Hershkovitz who has served in the role for the past three years.

The career soldier has been in the IDF for 25 years, starting as a paratrooper and advancing through a series of command postings in the IDF’s intelligence branch as well as commanding a trainee base.

Abu Rukon is married with four children and holds a PhD in Middle East Studies from Bar-Ilan University.