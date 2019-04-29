El Al plane makes emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport

An El Al jet flying from Israel to Warsaw was forced to turn around and carry out an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday morning.

The pilot reported that the plane had a technical fault.

A state of emergency was declared at Ben Gurion Airport and planes were prevented from taking off and landing as ambulances and other emergency vehicles were rushed to the scene.

The plane eventually landed safely and there were no reports of injuries among the 138 people on board.