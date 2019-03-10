Emma Shapplin returns to Tel Aviv for one night

The French songstress Emma Shapplin returns to Israel on April 27 for a show at Tel Aviv’s Bronfman Auditorium.

Shapplin, 44, began her career in classical music, and has forged a style that combines opera, trance and rock.

Her debut album, “Carmine Meo,” was released in 1997, followed by 2002’s “Etterna,” and the more commercial, pop-oriented “Macadam Flower” in 2009.

She will be joined by Israeli singer Idan Raichel for four songs, two of which they composed together.

Raichel’s new album, “And If You Come to Me,” includes songs created with a host of fellow musicians, including Berry Sakharov, Zahava Ben, African guitarist Bombino, and Danay Suarez.