Fearing bomb, police clear Berlin Christmas market attacked in 2016

German police on Saturday night evacuated a Christmas market in the capital Berlin that was the scene of a December 2016 attack that claimed the lives of 12 people.

Media reports said officials were concerned over a potential bomb threat and were investigating a suspicious object.

“Currently, our colleagues are working at the #Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market and are clearing it in order to follow up indications of a possibly suspicious object,” Berlin police tweeted, according to Reuters.

“All visitors left the Christmas market in a calm and collected manner. Thank you. Our colleagues are now starting the search on the #Breitscheidplatz and in the Memorial Church,” the police added a short while later.

Newspaper Bild reported that authorities had detained two Syrian men with explosives experience.

In the 2016 attack at Breitscheidplatz, failed Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri rammed his truck into pedestrians visiting the market. He then fled the scene. Amri was shot and killed four days after the attack by police in Italy, where he had previously lived.