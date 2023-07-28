Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

FM Cohen urges Swedish counterpart to prevent Torah burning outside embassy

Top diplomat says he’s ‘horrified’ by approval of event in Stockholm; Billström reportedly replies he’ll look into constitutional amendments to stop acts

By ToI Staff 28 July 2023, 1:06 pm Edit
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, left, meets his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström in Stockholm, May 15, 2023. (MAG/ Israel Embassy in Sweden)
File: Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, left, meets his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström in Stockholm, May 15, 2023. (MAG/ Israel Embassy in Sweden)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Friday warned his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström that a planned burning of a Torah book outside of Israel’s embassy in Stockholm will harm relations between the two countries.

Swedish officials have come under criticism in recent weeks for repeatedly approving various protest events at which holy books have been defiled — particularly Qurans. The latter acts have sparked an angry backlash across the Muslim world. Sweden has said that while it does not approve of the actions, it holds freedom of expression and protest as sacrosanct.

In a statement Friday, Cohen said he was “horrified by the additional threat to burn a Torah book in Sweden,” urging an end to the threats to damage holy books.

“I talked with my friend the Swedish foreign minister and made it clear to him that we expect the Swedish government to prevent events like this, which are liable to harm relations between our countries,” he added.

Billström told Cohen that such acts contravened Swedish values and that he would look into constitutional changes that could prevent such incidents, the Ynet news site reported.

Swedish police on Thursday approved a request by a 50-year-old woman to set alight a Torah book outside the embassy in Stockholm the next day at noon, apparently to protest violations of children’s rights. It was unclear why the protest was directed at the Old Testament.

A Muslim activist outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden where he had been granted permission to burn a Torah. (Screen capture/used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer also slammed the “disgraceful event that cheapens the value of the holiest of books, and mortally wounds Jews of the entire world.”

A previous plan earlier this month was approved by cops, and also attracted backlash from Israel and European Jewry.

However, the activist behind the stunt did not go through with it, telling gathered reporters on the day that it had never been his intention to burn Jewish or Christian holy books, only to protest the recent burning of the Quran.

“It is against the Quran to burn and I will not burn. No one should do that,” said Ahmad Alush, 32.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, earlier this month, senior Swedish officials told their Israeli counterparts they were working to outlaw the burning of religious texts but stressed any such change would take a while to implement.

In June, Swedish police allowed a Quran burning in front of a mosque in Stockholm to go ahead, citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on Quran burning.

Sweden’s government condemned the burning, calling it an “Islamophobic” act after a call for collective measures to avoid future Quran burnings was issued by the Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

File: Supporters of a radical Islamist party ‘Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’ burn the representation of Swedish flag during a rally to denounce burning of Islam’s holy book the ‘Quran’, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

The 57-member body met at its Jeddah headquarters to respond to the incident, during which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book, filled some pages with bacon and set several others alight.

“The burning of the Quran, or any other holy text, is an offensive and disrespectful act and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Sweden or in Europe,” the Swedish foreign ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry added that Sweden has a “constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration.”

Authorities later said they had opened an investigation over “agitation against an ethnic group,” noting that Momika had burnt pages from the Islamic holy book very close to Stockholm’s largest mosque.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.