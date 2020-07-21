Former Jerusalem deputy mayor to face bribery charges, pending hearing

Prosecutors on Tuesday informed a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem that they intend to indict to him for bribery and other corruption offenses, pending a hearing.

According to a statement by the state prosecution, Meir Turgeman received over NIS 350,000 ($102,000) in bribes while serving as chairman of the capital’s Planning and Building Committee in exchange for advancing businessmen’s interests.

He also face charges of fraud, breach of trust, tax evasion and stealing almost NIS 70,000.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Five others, including Turgeman’s son Yitzhak, will also be charged with bribery, breach of trust, obstruction of justice and forging evidence. All of the charges are pending a pre-trial hearing.

The other suspects are businessmen Moshe Haba, David Buzaglo, Laurent Levy and David Kleiner.

Turgeman was arrested in March 2018 and didn’t run in municipal elections later that year to retain his spot on the City Council.