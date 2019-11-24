Former police top brass defend law enforcement from Netanyahu attacks

Following attacks on the legitimacy of the justice system by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, dozens of former top officials in the Israel Police warned Sunday that accusations of criminal behavior directed at the law enforcement community weaken the police force and the country’s stability.

Following last week’s announcement of corruption charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and subsequent attack on the justice system by the Israeli leader and his associates, 80 former commissioners and deputy commissioners penned a letter in which they warned against “any attempt to undermine police resilience and… statements that jeopardize the stability of Israeli democracy.”

Netanyahu and his supporters have accused police and prosecutors of leading a “tainted” process against him in an effort to carry out a “coup” and remove him from power.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“In recent days we have watched with great concern the unrestrained attacks against the Israel Police and its officers, and likewise against the law enforcement establishment and its gatekeepers,” read the letter sent to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and State Attorney Shai Nitzan.

“We call for the violent discourse against police and law enforcement agencies to be removed from the agenda — it carries the danger of breaking down police authority and tells the country’s citizens that it is permissible to lose one’s discretion when in contact with law enforcement.”

While not explicitly naming Netanyahu or any of his supporters, the authors noted that generations of police have investigated public officials over the years since the establishment of the state, and that the force has always been “politically colorblind.”

Senior allies of Netanyahu on Saturday continued to assail the legal establishment in the wake of the attorney general’s decision to indict the premier in three corruption cases, calling senior prosecutors criminals and Mandelblit a spineless puppet.

Communications Minister David Amsalem reiterated Netanyahu’s claim that the decision to indict him was a “coup” attempt, singling out Nitzan and Liat Ben-Ari, the lead prosecutor in the cases against the premier. He also slammed Mandelblit.

“Shai Nitzan needs to be tried because this is a coup,” Amsalem said in an interview on Channel 12 news. “In my opinion Liat Ben-Ari is a woman who needs to be in prison.”

Amsalem was particularly dismissive of Mandelblit, whom Netanyahu appointed as attorney general, saying that move had proven to be a mistake.

“Mandelblit does not have the spine to stand up to them,” Amsalem said, accusing the AG — whom he described as going around with the “countenance of a tortured martyr” — of “reading out whatever Shai Naitzan writes for him.”

Amsalem also accused police investigators of behaving with the “norms of organized crime.”

Also Saturday, Justice Minister Amir Ohana attacked the state prosecution, for which he is responsible, saying it acted as it pleased, with no oversight.

“There are prosecutors breaking the law and nobody checks them,” he said. “I call on the state ombudsman to delve into this and check these accusations.”

Both Amsalem and Ohana were appointed as ministers in recent months in transitional governments largely due to their very public loyalty to Netanyahu.

Shortly after Mandelblit’s announcement on Thursday that he intended to indict Netanyahu in three criminal cases on the counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, the prime minister held a press conference in which he accused prosecutors of seeking a “coup” against him.

Netanyahu claimed the process had been tainted by various improprieties and accused law enforcement authorities of “selective enforcement” against him. He demanded “investigating the investigators.”

After being pilloried by opponents and media figures who accused him of undermining the rule of law, Netanyahu issued a second statement on Friday in which he promised he would ultimately accept the court’s decisions, but continued to demand a probe into police and the prosecution.

The prime minister has long claimed the investigations against him are a “witch hunt” instigated by the media, the left and law enforcement.