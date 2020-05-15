Gap sells ‘camp shirt’ that resembles Auschwitz uniform

JTA — The Gap clothing company sold a “camp shirt” with a design that looks similar to the uniforms worn by Nazi concentration camp inmates.

The gray- and white-striped pattern on the collared button-down T-shirt was one of many being patterns offered by the clothing retailer for the shirt style.

The company said it was investigating. The shirt appeared to have been removed from the company’s online store.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Gap Inc. is deeply committed to ensuring our customers are treated with respect and dignity,” Annie Lee, a Gap spokesperson, wrote in an email Thursday to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “We are investigating this matter urgently and will get back to you.”

This is not the first time a clothing store has sold apparel reminiscent of concentration camp uniforms. Last year, a luxury fashion house based in Spain stopped selling an $1,840 outfit that looked like the uniform.

In 2014, the clothing chain Zara apologized for selling a striped shirt with a yellow Star of David on the chest. In 2007, Zara also apologized for selling a handbag featuring embroidered swastikas.