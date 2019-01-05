Gaza fishermen come under Israeli fire — Palestinian media

Palestinian fishing boats were fired upon by Israeli army forces in the southern Gaza Strip Saturday morning, Palestinian media reported.

There were also reports of Palestinian farmers east of Khan Younis, in the central Strip, coming under fire.

An Israeli military spokesman said he was looking into the reports.

There were no reports of casualties in either incident.

The IDF often fires warning shots at Gaza boats that sail beyond permitted fihsing zones. Israel maintains a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, saying it is necessary to prevent terror groups from rearming and launching attacks.

On Friday some 10,000 Palestinians took part in violent protests along the Gaza border, burning tires and hurling rocks and explosive devices at IDF soldiers.

The army said it foiled two attempts to breach the border fence and responded to the demonstrators with tear gas and live fire in accordance with rules of engagement.

Photos showed several youths trying to climb over the fence.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said 15 protesters were injured by live fire in clashes with Israeli security forces along the border. It also said five medics were hurt, all hit by gas canisters.

Friday’s protests were held at various locations along the border under the banner of Hamas’s ongoing “March of Return” demonstrations.

Since March, Palestinians have been holding weekly “March of Return” protests on the border, which Israel has accused Gaza’s Hamas rulers of using to carry out attacks on troops and attempt to breach the security fence. Hamas, an Islamist terror group, seeks to destroy Israel.

Israel has demanded an end to the violent demonstrations along the border in any ceasefire agreement.