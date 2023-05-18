Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to head to Israel for economic development trip

Week-long stay set to include meetings with government officials, local companies that do business in the US state

By AP 18 May 2023, 8:23 am Edit
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attends a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attends a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

ATLANTA — Brian Kemp, the governor of the US state of Georgia, is making an economic development trip to Israel.

Kemp spokesperson Garrison Douglas confirmed the trip Wednesday. Douglas said Kemp would be meeting with Israeli companies that do business in the US state, as well as with government officials.

For security reasons, Douglas said he couldn’t provide the exact itinerary, but he said the governor would be leaving this weekend for a week-long visit.

It’s Kemp’s fourth overseas trip as governor and his second in less than six months as he seeks to raise his profile. The second-term Republican governor is trying to steer his party away from former US president Donald Trump, although Kemp has said he’s not running for president in 2024.

In January, Kemp attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying he was pitching Georgia’s economic model and meeting with corporate executives and government officials from around the world.

In 2019, Kemp went to South Korea, where he met with then-prime minister Lee Nak-yon and Hyundai Motor Group officials. Last year, Hyundai announced it was building a $5.5 billion electric vehicle factory near Savannah. In early 2020, Kemp went to Germany, a trip officials credit with sparking his interest in electric vehicles

Israel is a less obvious economic target than South Korea or Germany. In 2021, according to the state’s Department of Economic Development, Georgia exported $280 million in goods and services to Israel, making it the state’s 34th-largest export market. Imports from Israel were $650 million, making it the state’s 29th-largest import trading partner.

Georgia officials say Israeli companies employ more than 1,000 Georgians.

The state has had a trade office in Israel since 1994, and two prior governors have led trade missions in the Jewish state, reflecting its outsize political and religious importance. Former governor Sonny Perdue visited in 2005, while Nathan Deal visited in 2014.

Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson will accompany Kemp. The cost to US taxpayers for the trip isn’t yet available, Department of Economic Development spokeperson Marie Hodge Gordon said.

Kemp’s wife and three daughters will join him and the family will pay for their travel, Douglas said.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: [email protected]
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.