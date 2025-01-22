Global antisemitism surged 340% in two years, report finds

The year 2024 was a “peak year” for antisemitism, with a 340 percent increase in total antisemitic incidents worldwide compared to 2022, according to a new report published by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Compared to 2023, the number of antisemitic incidents nearly doubled. The report used 2022 as its benchmark because it was a relatively normal year, unlike 2023, when Hamas launched its war with Israel on October 7.

The sharp rise “poses a real threat to the foundations of Western democracy, where the new antisemitic discourse erodes the fundamental values of democratic society and creates cracks in the wall of pluralism and tolerance,” said Raheli Baratz, head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism at the World Zionist Organization and author of the report.

The report was presented to President Isaac Herzog in advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It comes a week after a survey by the Anti-Defamation League found that nearly half of all adults worldwide hold significant antisemitic views.

The report broke the data down by geographical location.

In the United States, there was a 288% increase in antisemitic incidents, peaking in April 2024. The incidents included a number of significant acts of violence, such as the murder of Dr. Ben Harouni in California in March, attacks on synagogues, and violence in schools and universities.

In Canada, the situation was even worse, with a 562% increase in antisemitic incidents, a quarter of which were violent, the report said.

The trends were equally concerning in Europe. In France, there was an increase of over 350% in antisemitic incidents, with 28% involving violence, the report found. In the United Kingdom, there was a 450% increase in antisemitic incidents, with almost 2,000 incidents in the first half of 2024 alone.

In China, social media platforms were flooded with antisemitic content and conspiracy theories, including Holocaust denial. In Japan and Taiwan, there were anti-Israel protests and Nazi gestures, something previously not common in the region.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to the Holocaust in February, igniting a wave of antisemitic rhetoric on social media. In Chile, there was a 325% increase in antisemitic incidents, while Argentina saw a slight decrease.

South Africa saw a 185% increase in antisemitic incidents, including calls for boycotts of Israel and anti-Israel propaganda. The report noted that the actual number of antisemitic incidents is likely higher than reported.

Australia experienced a sharp 387% increase in antisemitic incidents, with incidents including synagogue arson, property vandalism, and physical assaults.

In former Soviet bloc countries, 2024 was marked by a significant escalation in anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric. The March attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, where 145 people were killed, led to a slew of antisemitic conspiracy theories, particularly on social media. A series of violent attacks in Dagestan in June, including the burning of synagogues and churches and the murder of 22 people, was accompanied by a widespread online incitement campaign.

In the Muslim world, Iran continues to support terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas and deny Israel’s right to exist. In contrast, countries like Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates are taking more moderate approaches at the government level, although public opinion often differs.

Online, antisemitic content increased by more than 300%, with classical antisemitism accounting for 38.5% of reported content, Holocaust denial accounting for 21.1%, and anti-Israel and anti-Zionist content accounting for 15.4%.

The increasing use of the term “Zionism” and its derivatives as a euphemism in antisemitic expressions led Meta to recognize anti-Zionism as a form of antisemitism in certain contexts, the report noted.

“This is not a coincidence — it is a deliberate change in language aimed at making antisemitism socially acceptable,” Baratz said.