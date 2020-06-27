Grandmother drowns in family boating tragedy off Eilat coast

A 59-year-old woman died Friday after the boat she was sailing on with her family overturned off the coast of the southern city of Eilat.

Israel Police said naval police rescued seven people after the boat overturned near the Dolphin Reef.

The woman’s husband and two grandchildren and another relative were taken to hospital where they were said to be in a stable condition after receiving light injuries, Channel 13 news reported, adding that the survivors were receiving assistance from social services.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police said in a statement that they opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.