Grandmother drowns in family boating tragedy off Eilat coast
Police say they have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the overturning of the vessel close to the Dolphin Reef
A 59-year-old woman died Friday after the boat she was sailing on with her family overturned off the coast of the southern city of Eilat.
Israel Police said naval police rescued seven people after the boat overturned near the Dolphin Reef.
The woman’s husband and two grandchildren and another relative were taken to hospital where they were said to be in a stable condition after receiving light injuries, Channel 13 news reported, adding that the survivors were receiving assistance from social services.
Police said in a statement that they opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
