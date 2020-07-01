Haifa man arrested on suspicion of stabbing, seriously injuring daughter

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed and left with serious injuries in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the northern city of Haifa.

Police said in a statement that the woman’s father was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack at the victim’s home.

The city’s Rambam Hospital said the woman was sedated and on a ventilator.

The stabbing came a day after the Knesset Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality convened to discuss the NIS 250 million ($71 million) approved in 2017 for national programs to prevent domestic violence, which activists say have no been allocated.

The committee heard that there has been an 18 percent increase in violence against women since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the Welfare and Social Services Ministry published figures that showed a 112 percent increase in the number of complaints about domestic violence received by its hotline compared to April.

Eleven Israeli women have been killed this year allegedly by somebody known to them.

Thirteen Israeli women were murdered in 2019 by someone known to them. In 2018, 25 women were murdered in such incidents, the highest number in years, prompting a string of protests and calls for authorities to take action against the increasing rates of violence against women. Many of those women filed police complaints prior to their deaths out of concern for their safety.

Police and social service organizations have reported a major rise in domestic violence complaints since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv last month against the trend, calling for government action to stem violence against women.

Police released on Monday a man suspected of killing his pregnant wife last month in the southern city of Rahat.

Roan Al-Katnani, 29, was hospitalized on June 12 at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with severe head injuries. She died early on June 14. Her fetus did not survive.

Police arrested her husband, Ala Al-Katnani, 32, for allegedly beating her, leading her to fall to her death in their home in the Bedouin town. His cousin Mamdouh Al-Katnani was also arrested on suspicion of helping Ala.

But as the investigation into Al-Katnani’s death progressed, difficulties in obtaining evidence against the suspects forced police to reduce the accusation against the husband from murder to reckless manslaughter.

While the two men remain suspects in the case, they were released from jail Monday after a remand by the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court expired.

The husband has denied hitting his wife, and told her family members she fell in the shower. The couple has three children aged 5 to 9.

A forensic examination failed to conclusively determine what caused the fall that led to her head injuries.