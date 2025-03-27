Hamas receives US offer to revive ceasefire in exchange for American hostage’s release

Qatar has presented Hamas with a new US proposal to restore the ceasefire in Gaza through the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, a senior Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel on Thursday.

In exchange for Alexander’s release, US President Donald Trump would issue a statement calling for calm in Gaza and the resumption of negotiations for a permanent ceasefire, the diplomat said, confirming reports on Channel 12 and the Axios news site.

The Arab diplomat expressed skepticism that Hamas would agree to release Alexander for only a statement from Trump and said the terror group would likely ask for something more substantial, given its skepticism regarding Israel’s willingness to adhere to agreements. Alexander is one of the remaining 59 hostages — 24 of whom are still alive, according to Israeli intelligence assessments.

Hamas has already rebuffed a proposal from US special envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff, which sought to extend the first phase of the ceasefire. The group has insisted on sticking to the terms of the deal signed in January, which was to have seen negotiations begin in early February for a second phase of the deal. The outline for the phase broadly envisions the release of all remaining living hostages in exchange for a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to end the war until Hamas’s military and governing capabilities have been dismantled and has accordingly refused to enter talks on the second phase, instead pushing for an extension of the phase one temporary ceasefire. After more than two weeks in a holding pattern, Israel renewed intensive military operations throughout Gaza on March 18.

Egypt subsequently worked to convince Hamas to accept a proposal largely similar to the one proposed by Witkoff earlier this month, which envisioned the release of five living hostages in exchange for an extension of phase one through April 19 during which the sides would hold talks on the terms of the phase two permanent ceasefire.

Cairo threatened to deport a group of Palestinian security prisoners who have been stranded in Cairo since being released earlier this year as part of the Gaza ceasefire’s first phase. Hamas leaders abroad responded positively to the offer, but they were overruled by the terror group’s Gaza leader Muhammad Sinwar, the Arab diplomat said.

Following that rejection, Witkoff held talks with Qatari mediators to come up with a new proposal, and the US envoy presented it to Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Wednesday, according to the Axios news site.

The previous US effort to secure the release of American hostages was vehemently opposed by Dermer and Netanyahu, who felt it might pave the way for a more permanent ceasefire ending the war before Hamas has been removed from power, the Arab diplomat said.

Hamas has yet to respond to the latest US proposal, but Qatari mediators told the terror group that compliance would create goodwill for them with Trump, making it more likely that he will push Netanyahu to agree to a permanent ceasefire, the diplomat added.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators met with a Hamas delegation in Doha on Thursday evening to discuss the latest US proposal, the Arab diplomat said.

How Israel will respond to it is also unclear.

Netanyahu held consultations with his security chiefs and top advisers on Thursday to discuss the matter, according to an Israeli official.

Netanyahu on Wednesday threatened to intensify Israel’s military campaign in Gaza if Hamas didn’t begin releasing hostages, saying the IDF would begin occupying additional parts of the Strip.

The premier insisted earlier this week that Israel is nearing the defeat of Hamas — something he has been claiming for over a year.

Critics have argued that additional military operations endanger the remaining hostages and won’t accomplish what Israel was unable to do during the first 15-plus months of the war. Arab allies have instead proposed sidelining Hamas through a diplomatic initiative that includes gradually returning the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza — something Netanyahu has flatly rejected.