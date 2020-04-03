Having a solo Passover seder? There are plenty of guides for you
A multitude of online resources are available to help navigate the situation and technology this holiday, from using Zoom to ordering kosher food
JTA — Social distancing, stress, fear, a real-life plague — Passover amid the COVID-19 outbreak is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime event.
As many Jews across the country and the world prepare to hold seders on their own, apart from family and friends, or via online videoconference tools like Zoom or Skype, institutions and clergy have prepared a multitude of guides on how to navigate the situation and the technology.
Here are just a few of them, offering everything from advice on how to plan for a Zoom call to how to order the food one might never have purchased online before.
The guides with tips and tricks for a seder in the time of the coronavirus
“A Different Pesach: Ideas for the Solo Seder,” a collaboration by Marc Fein, Temim Fruchter, Jael Goldstein, Adina Gerver, Talya Housman, Rabbi Louis Polisson, Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter, Stephanie Hoffman, Hadassah Wendl and Rachel Woolf
A condensed version of the above guide, on My Jewish Learning
The Minimalist’s Guide to Passover and Seder by Leah Sarna
The Conservative movement’s guidelines for using technology this year
Webinars on the topic
Online Haggadahs and other resources
A list of suggestions from the “A Different Pesach: Ideas for the Solo Seder” authors
Make your own with Haggadot.com
The Four Children and COVID-19
Cooking food
Pared down recipes from Leah Koenig
Ordering food
The Jewish News of Northern California
comments